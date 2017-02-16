Username: 1

Tuesday’s article about Sidney Gutierrez Middle School and the success they have got me thinking. Why are our public schools not doing as well? Is it the lack [auth] of dedication on the part of the public school administrators and educators? I don’t think so. Is it lack of funding? There are limits that everyone has to work with. Is it the size of classes in the public schools? College classes can have a hundred people in them and yet those students seem to do OK. It might just be the lack of parental support the public schools get.

I recently went to Roswell High for parent-teacher conferences. Most of the teachers told me I was the only parent who showed up. Why is it that we send our kids off to school and expect the schools to educate them without any help or guidance from home? Are we, as a society, so used to letting the government take care of things that we forget it is our responsibility as parents to raise our kids, which includes seeing that they have a good education?

A basic education is a right in our country, but with that right comes a responsibility. We parents owe it to our kids to see to it that they participate eagerly and respectfully with the administrators and educators to achieve their goals. I have never heard of a willing, enthusiastic and respectful student failing school.

Don Determan

Roswell

