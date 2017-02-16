Username: 1

New Mexico State Police on Wednesday identified the person killed in a single-vehicle accident northwest of Roswell Tuesday as 71-year-old Joseph H. Seskey of Roswell.

Police said officers were dispatched to Blue Mountain Road, near the intersection with [auth] Washington Avenue, at about 6:54 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a fatal vehicle crash.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that Seskey’s vehicle was eastbound on Blue Mountain Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned down an embankment into the Berrendo River bed.

Seskey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

State police said the accident remains under investigation.

Seskey was born in Roswell and grew up in Dexter. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in the Washington D.C. area before retiring and returning to Roswell in 2007.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Homeless Coalition visits with Wings for LIFE Mayor lends a hand to fundraising raffle »