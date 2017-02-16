Username: 1

Alonso

Juarez

Talamantes

A Roswell man and two alleged accomplices, one from Albuquerque and the other from Alamagordo, were arrested Thursday and charged with the 2013 murder of Chaves County resident Jerry Parks, at his home in the 1500 block of Eisenhower Road, just west of Roswell.

According to a news release from the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office Thursday, it is believed that Parks was at home during a robbery, in which Adrian Ray Juarez, 19, is alleged to have fired the shot that killed him on Dec. 2, 2013.

The news release states a [auth] caretaker discovered Parks’ body shortly after his death and was able to confirm at least two televisions were missing from the home that had been left in disarray.

On the day of the homicide in 2013, Sheriff Britt Snyder said a vehicle was reported to have been seen at the home in the morning and deputies were able to locate a vehicle matching the description, which led them to also identify the suspects.

Juarez, who was in custody as of Thursday at the Chaves County Detention Center on a $500,000 cash-only bond, has been charged as a delinquent child with murder, aggravated burglary, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and the unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.

Juan Carlos Alonso, 18, who was being held Thursday in Albuquerque, has also been charged in the crime as a delinquent child, aggravated burglary, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, transferring stolen property and the unlawful possession of a handgun by a minor.

Also charged is Alisha Talmantes, 19, who was being held Thursday in Alamogordo on charges as a delinquent child, aggravated burglary, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

“As you can see, only Adrian Juarez is charged with the murder of Mr. Parks,” Snyder said in the news release. “I want to thank my Detective’s Division for all the hours, days and weeks of effort which went into getting these individuals charged with these crimes.”

According to Snyder, Parks wasn’t the type of person to bother anyone.

“It is always rewarding to law enforcement officers when we can bring criminals closer to justice,” Snyder said.

