Strong is preparing for his first season at the American [auth] Athletic Conference schools after spending the past three seasons at Texas. He was fired in November and hired by USF following the departure of former Bulls coach Willie Taggart, who left for Oregon.

Cronin worked with Strong in the past at Florida, where as a graduate assistant he helped the Gators to win BCS national championships in 2006 and 2008. As a player at Kentucky’s Georgetown College, he also was part of a program that won FCS national titles in 2000 and 2001.

Cronin coached defensive ends at Marshall the past four seasons.

Cogdell is a former West Virginia assistant who was associate head coach and defensive coordinator for Miami Carol City High School, last season’s Florida Class 6A state champion.