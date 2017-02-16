Username: 1

Robert passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017, in Carlsbad, NM. Robert was born January 27, 1966, in Roswell, NM, to Pauline Montoya Balderrama and Joe Balderrama. He was the youngest of five children.

He grew up in Chihuahuita and attended Roswell Public Schools. He was a hard worker and took pride in being a roughneck. He broke out in the oil field, “back when the rigs were made of wood, and the men were made of steel” as he would say. Robert was a lifelong Harley Davidson enthusiast. He embraced the biker lifestyle and all that came with it. He was a member of the Carlsbad Chapter of The Brotherhood 74. Robert was charismatic and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed being around people and making everyone laugh. He made every day of his 51 years here on earth count. His life was an adventure, and he seized every opportunity to create memories. He enjoyed his women, his warm Bud Light, and good food, but what he loved most of all was his family. Robert is going to be greatly missed, but has left so many great memories that will be cherished forever.

Those preceding Robert in death are his parents, Pauline Montoya Balderrama and Joe Balderrama; sisters: Rachel Flores and Mary Burillo; brother, Joe Balderrama Jr; and grandson, Landen Kingsley Reed.

Robert is survived by daughters: Jennifer LeAnn Culley, Samantha Lee Balderrama, and Miranda Lea Balderrama; their mother, Cindy Culley; grandsons: Jaeden Cade Prado and Jayce Anthony Prado; sister, Bea Cano; his love, Kathleen Murray; best friends: “Cookie” and Ski Cherinko; all of his brothers from The Brotherhood 74; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home. Robert will be cremated, per his wishes.

Bikers are welcome to join Robert for his last ride immediately following the memorial. A celebration of life will be held at The Fraternal Order of Eagles at 4 p.m. (3201 S. Sunset Ave.)

Obituary was lovingly written by Robert’s family.

