Username: 1

Work on the North Main Street Project will require closures next week on the east side of Main at Pine Lodge Road and at the central entrance (where the traffic lights are) to the [auth] Roswell Mall. The closures will begin Monday morning and continue through the work day Friday. The areas are expected to be reopened by Friday evening.

The closures to those two intersections will be only on the east side of Main Street. The central entrance to the mall is the only one that will be closed next week; mall patrons can access the mall using other entrances. Motorists needing to travel on Pine Lodge near Main Street can connect from one road to the other via the mall’s north-end access points to Main Street and Pine Lodge.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« High energy Demons torch Capitan 83-30 Robert Balderrama »