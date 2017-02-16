Username: 1

Heart Health Month at Senior Circle

Dr. Ashley Rivers, interventional cardiologist at Cardiovascular Associates, will speak at Healthsense on Friday to discuss heart health. Healthsense is at 11:30 a.m. at Senior Circle, 2801 N. Main St., next door to Family Dollar. The talk is open to the public and refreshments are served. Senior Circle is a resource of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. For more information, call 623-2311.

‘Heart to Heart’ talk at Peachtree

A “Heart to Heart” talk will be given [auth] by Dr. Karen Vaillant for Eastern New Mexico Medical Center. She will be discussing heart health and signs of trouble. The talk is hosted by Frontier Medical and will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at Peachtree Village Retirement Community, 1301 W. Country Club Road. For more information or to RSVP, call Annette Gaytan at 627-8070.

MUFON to meet on Saturday

The February meeting of the Chaves County section of MUFON, the Mutual UFO Network, will convene from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Roswell Adult Center, 807 N. Missouri Ave. The public is welcome to attend. For directions or more details, contact state Director Don Burleson at 622-0855.

Black History Month event at library

The Black Heritage Committee in Roswell is sponsoring a program on African-American history from 1-4:30 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Bondurant Room at the Roswell Public Library. The event includes discussion, entertainment, refreshments and a film presentation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 575-317-4045.

ENMU-R closed for Presidents’ Day

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will be closed Monday in observance of the Presidents’ Day holiday. All campus offices will be closed and no classes will be held. The campus will reopen and classes will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, February 21. ENMU-Roswell is open Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until noon. For campus information, call 575-624-7000.

