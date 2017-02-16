Username: 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — The Eastern New Mexico University women’s basketball team’s record-breaking 2016-17 seas[auth] on continued Thursday evening with a 61-57 win over Midwestern State. It marked the first-time the Greyhounds defeated the Mustangs in Wichita Falls since the 2006 season. ENMU’s record improves to 19-5 overall and 15-2 in Lone Star Conference action.

“I’m very proud of the resiliency this team showed tonight,” ENMU Head Coach Josh Prock said. “They continued to battle and overcome adversity time and again. What this team has done over the course of the season continues to amaze me.”

Mikaehla Connor cashed in on another strong performance, picking up 22 points on 7-of-19 shooting, including going 8-for-8 from the stripe. Daeshi McCants produced a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Eliza Martinez grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds and converted a critical putback attempt with 19 seconds to play to secure the win.

“KK and Daeshi really came up big for us tonight,” Prock added. “Shelby Jones knocked down a pair of free throws after grabbing an offensive rebound. Eliza showed great toughness on the rebounds she pulled down. I’m just so proud of the way this team continues to fight.”

Eastern held a 36-28 lead at the half and was paced offensively by Connor with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting in the opening two quarters. The Dallas, Texas, product also added six points at the charity stripe to lead all players. Defensively, the ‘Hounds were locked in, holding the Mustangs to just 23% in the first half.

Even with the comfortable cushion entering the second half, a strong run by Midwestern to open the fourth quarter gave the Mustangs the lead 55-54. MSU was sparked by a 12-4 run over the first several minutes. Despite being held without a field goal for over a five-minute stretch, Eastern held the Mustangs without a point for the final 5:09, save for a desperation three at the buzzer. With the Green and Silver up two, Martinez converted a putback attempt off an offensive rebound with 19 seconds to go to move the lead to four and essentially ice the game.

The Greyhounds return to the court on Saturday, Feb. 18 against Cameron. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m. against the Aggies in Lawton. For the latest news on all ENMU athletics, visit GoEasternAthletics.com.

