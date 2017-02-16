Homeless Coalition visits with Wings for LIFE
The Roswell Homeless Coalition gave a presentation on Sunday at the Wings for LIFE (Life-skills Imparted to Families through Education) monthly meeting at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. The coalition is a newly formed group in Roswell working on providing transitional housing and other services for the [auth] city’s homeless population. There are around 20,000 homeless people in New Mexico. Pastor Mark Green of Harvest Ministries said the coalition is presently an outreach of the food pantry until its nonprofit status is approved. The coalition is presently working on providing both a tent city and tiny houses as shelter for homeless individuals on a piece of property owned by the county. Seated at computer, Shelly Currier, Wings for LIFE executive director. Standing, Jeneva Martinez and Pastor Mark Green of the Roswell Homeless Coalition. Seated, Barbara Chavez, Laura Weathers and Jeff Weathers of the Roswell Homeless Coalition. Wings for LIFE meets once a month at Andy’s Hall at St. Andrew’s, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Meetings are announced in the Around Town section of the Sunday newspaper. (Timothy P. Howsare Photo)
