City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents’ Day. In addition, city bus service and trash pickup will be altered because of the holiday.

Pecos Trails Transit will have [auth] buses in operation only on Main Street that Monday. The buses will run on a limited schedule from 10:28 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Sanitation Department’s trash pickup for the week of Feb. 20 has been adjusted. Areas south of Alameda Street plus areas east of Garden Avenue that are between Alameda and Second Street will have their trash containers picked up Tuesday and Thursday. Other areas north of Alameda will have their trash containers picked up Wednesday and Friday. The landfill will be closed Monday.

