Username: 1

Above: Dexter sophomore point guard Jonah Chavez goes up for a shot after stealing the ball from Capitan during the second half of the Demons’ 83-30 shellacking of the visiting Bears Thursday night at Lewis Gym in Dexter. Chavez finished with 13 points.

Below: Demon senior post Dayton Harris gets the put back over the Capitan defense Tuesday night in Dexter. Harris scored at least four points in every quarter and finished with a game-high 18. (AJ Dickman Photos)

The Dexter Demons extended their current winning streak to five games Thursday night with a 83-30 win over the visiting Capitan Bears.

It was the highest scoring output of the season for the [auth] Demons, as well as the largest margin of victory.

“It’s fantastic. We finally got ‘em into playing four full quarters,” said Dexter head coach Ron Grant. “Even when we brought the bench guys in, they just kept pushing, and that’s what we’ve been preaching — no matter who is in there, go hard.”

From the opening tip, the Demons grabbed a big lead and never let up, outscoring the Bears 15-2 in the opening period. From there, Dexter increased its point total in each quarter, culminating with a huge 26-6 final frame.

Ten players scored for the Demons and four scored in double figures.

Senior post Dayton Harris, who has averaged close to 20 points per game during district play, scored a game-high 18 points.

“He was just dominant out there,” said Grant. “He’s going to go to NMMI so they’re getting a good kid. Not sure if he’ll play sports there. His favorite sport is baseball, but after this basketball season, maybe he’ll change his mind. What can you say, he’s just a leader.”

Sophomore guard Jonah Chavez had 13 points and made both of his free-throw attempts while collecting a handful of steals and making the unsung hustle plays that define a great defensive team.

“He has the uncanny ability to get to the ball,” said Grant. “I don’t think many kids in this state can out hustle Jonah. Even if he’s not having a great offensive game, he’s running the point and playing hard defense.”

Junior David Morales and sophomore Jarren Amaro each scored 12 and combined to go 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.

The Demons are now 16-6 with a 5-2 mark in District 4-3A, a game behind Eunice.

Dexter travles to Loving to face the Falcons at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Dexter Lady Demons played the late game, defeating the Lady Tigers 45-33 to improve their record to 11-13, 2-5 in district play. The Lady Demons play in Loving Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Gateway Christian Warriors topple Tatum 73-46, Lady Warriors fall Pair of closures scheduled along North Main Street »