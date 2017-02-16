Gateway Christian Warriors topple Tatum 73-46, Lady Warriors fall
Above: Gateway Christian sophomore Jaydon Stephens splits the Tatum defense for a layup during the Warriors win over the visiting [auth] Coyotes Thursday night at GCS’s Red Rock Center.
Bottom Left: Freshman guard Sierra Fresquez puts up a shot during the Lady Warriors 60-22 loss to the visiting Tatum Lady Coyotes.
Bottom Right: Senior Bryson Smith takes a short jumper during the Warriors home win over Tatum Thursday night. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)
Related Posts
« Lobo baseball has high hopes for 2017 High energy Demons torch Capitan 83-30 »