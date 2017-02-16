Cowgirls gather for a cause
Above: Roswell resident MacKenzie Pr[auth] ince struts her stuff Thursday at Lovelace Regional Hospital’s annual Cowgirls with a Cause event, to raise awareness and funds about heart disease in women. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)
Below: Nancy Hartwick of Roswell’s Sweet Leilani’s dance group teaches audience members the hula at Lovelace Regional Hospital’s Cowgirls for a Cause event, which raises awareness and funds for heart disease in women. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, causing one of every three deaths each year. That’s one woman every minute. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)
