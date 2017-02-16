Username: 1

College is a beautiful place.

I love feeling [auth] the warm, sunlit air when I walk onto campus in the early morning.

I love the way the hallways are often filled with the muffled sound of footsteps rushing toward open classroom doors; it is a sound that I strongly associate with the book bag that is always by my side during lectures.

If I were to describe here every sight and sensation that my memory permits me to relive of being present in college, I would be writing for months on end and never once find myself uninspired.

To me, however, college is far more than just a calming atmosphere and heavy book bags.

College is an irreplaceable opportunity; one that offers knowledge and new perspectives, and one that has all the necessary tools for me to one day use in an effort to bring something beneficial into this world.

It is a privilege that I could hardly be more thankful for.

Every hour — no matter how long or exhausting — that I have spent listening to an instructor describe the various functions of anatomical organs, or describe the importance of art and the humanities in a world that would much rather ignore them, I have increased the possibility that a future hour of my life will be a productive and meaningful one.

The hours that I have spent studying and listening have been hours that will one day lead me in the direction of whichever path best suits my ability to prove helpful to someone in need, and there is not much else that could replace such a fantastic gift.

Because of these and other personal viewpoints, however, I often find myself both baffled and disturbed by the attitude of those around me with whom I share a major and certain classes, as well as others whom I have overheard elsewhere.

I find it ironic that some neither value nor appreciate the many hours that they spend in a class that they have spent numerous days of work paying for.

I have been faced with fellow students who state that they would gladly accept a D letter grade in favor of sleeping until the late afternoon, and still others say that they would skip college altogether if it did not look bad on a job interview.

I find it unsettling that many of the students mentioned above are going into medical careers.

As someone who has always seen the medical field as one where a student must dedicate a meticulous amount of effort and love in the studies that one is pursuing, it is difficult for me to imagine why anyone would plunge him or herself into a course while displaying little or no care for the lives of the patients that he or she will one day be entrusted with.

College should never be seen as a mere hindrance to be overcome in exchange for a well-paying job, nor should it be seen as an unfortunate requirement.

The education that one receives from college is far more than simply the memorization of textbook answers in hopes of receiving a decent grade and peer approval.

Even on the smallest campuses, college is a place where one is exposed to a seemingly endless stream of freely available information, the place where one is able to interact with other people who may have ideologies that challenge one’s own, and the place where one gains unique insight from the life experiences of those older and more advanced than one’s self.

College is the stepping stone that will both prepare and perfect a student for the ever vast and more competitive world that he or she will one day find him or herself immersed in.

As I have already stated, college is neither a hindrance nor a burden; it is simply one further step toward a beautifully bright future.

But unless one makes an effort to take advantage of this stepping stone, and commits to getting everything possible out of such an opportunity, it will prove to be an ultimately fruitless endeavor.

As of now, I am not a full-time college student; I balance college and high school by attending a university during my two-month summer, and attending a home-schooled high school for the rest of my year.

In months like this one, when the thought of June and July make the days seem to drag on endlessly, I find myself restlessly anticipating the summer; that special time in which I am fully encouraged to lose myself in my textbooks and reach for a currently far-away future.

I plan to spend many years of my life perfecting my studies in college, and I will not regret a single, well-appreciated moment of them.

Jesca De Lima is a home-schooled high school junior who also attends college classes at Eastern New Mexico State University-Roswell during the summer. He can be reached at jesca.helena.de.lima@gmail.com.

