The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity on Thursday because the NFL has not revealed the reason Kelly was not included on the list of participants released by the league a day earlier.

The decision to exclude Kelly is based on a memo the league issued to teams last month outlining reasons draft-eligible prospects will not be permitted to participate in the weeklong combine in Indianapolis that opens Feb. 28. The memo says prospects will be excluded if background checks reveal past convictions for violence or sexual offenses, or if they were dismissed by their school or the NCAA.

In April 2014, Kelly was kicked out of Clemson following a sideline argument with coaches. In January 2015, Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct as part of an agreement stemming from a fight with two nightclub bouncers.

Kelly’s representatives told Buffalo’s 1270 Radio on Wednesday their client was initially invited to the combine in early January.