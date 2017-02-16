Username: 1

Christ[auth] ine Hayes with one of her grandchildren. (Submitted Photo)

An account has been established at Pioneer Bank in Roswell for Christine Mayes, who is fighting her third bout with cancer.

Mayes moved to Roswell in July 1999 and has four sons and several grandchildren.

Mayes was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 1995. She had surgery in which the doctors removed one foot of her colon.

In the fall of 2015, she was diagnosed with colon cancer again. Mayes had chemo and radiation, and then a 14-hour surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where a 10-pound mass and the rest of her colon were removed from her abdomen.

In January, the cancer returned in her abdominal area. MD Anderson is now forming a treatment plan that so far includes more aggressive chemo than last year. On Friday, doctors drained 5 liters of fluid from her abdomen.

Mayes has not been able to work, and now the bills and travel expenses to and from Houston are piling up.

Checks may be made out to the Christine Mayes Cancer Fund. Request the deposit be made to this account ending in 7005. One-hundred percent of the funds will go to Mayes. Any donation you may wish to give is a gift and is not tax deductible.

