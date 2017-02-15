Username: 1

This conceptual drawing, provided by Barbara Felix Architecture and Design, shows a general idea of what is envisioned as a more “welcoming” and “friendly” entrance into the International UFO Museum and Research Library. (Submitted Image)

The International UFO Museum and Research Library has contracted with a design firm to begin the detailed work for the first phase of its interior renovations.

Director Jim Hill said that the museum has hired Barbara Felix Architecture and Design of Santa Fe for the lobby and gift shop renovations, estimated to cost several hundred thousand dollars.

“We are hoping to make it so that, when you enter, it will be like, wow, you’re stepping back into time,” said Hill.

He also said that a large part of the project will entail enlarging the gift shop entrance and relocating a cashier station in such a way that it can also serve as an information desk. The renovation also will entail making entrances [auth] compliant with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act and upgrading to more efficient lighting systems.

Hill said that he thinks that the last major renovation of the interior of the building was probably in the 1940s, when the building was a movie theater.

Construction is expected to begin in December, so that the work will be completed by March or April. That schedule is meant to work around the major visitor periods of the museum in spring and the annual UFO Festival in summer.

“Spring break is another big traffic time we have,” Hill said. “For us it goes on for about three weeks. It starts with Mexico and Texas, then goes to Colorado and Arizona, and then comes to New Mexico.”

The museum attracted 206,000 visitors last year, a record for the institution created in 1990. It is recognized worldwide by UFO and science fiction enthusiasts and is one of the largest museums in New Mexico in terms of attendance figures.

The lobby renovation is just the first phase of the master plan to remodel all of the museum interior.

Hill said that one of the major objectives of future renovations will be to allow for changing exhibits so that some of the museum’s offerings will be fresh to regular visitors. He said staff and the design firm are also talking about interactive, virtual reality or 3D exhibits.

Barbara Felix, who previously has done work for the Silver City Museum, the Sky City Cultural Center and Haak’u Museum, and Pueblo of Isleta, said that the new entrance is meant to provide a visually more cohesive presentation and to be more welcoming and friendly.

She said that later renovation phases that involve the exhibits will be more about “helping to transport the visitor back” to 1947 when the Roswell Incident occurred.

“We are in the world of Google phones and satellite phones,” she said, “and we sometimes forget that they had none of that then. They didn’t have the internet. They didn’t have TV news. We kind of forget what a big deal it was to think that extraterrestrials might have come here.”

She said the first exhibit renovation will focus on the Roswell Incident. She added that she thinks some of what the museum offers will become more sophisticated to reflect people’s increased scientific understanding about the universe and the field of UFO studies.

“There is a long-term concept about having the museum being more relevant for today’s audience,” she said, “and today’s audience is a bit more savvy and sophisticated. … Ultimately, I think it will become more sophisticated, but no one wants to lose what makes it so fabulous, which is that it is a bit quirky.”

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

