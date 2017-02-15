Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction [auth] published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Amy R. Baca, 27, of the 900 block of East Pine Lodge Road, was arrested Monday at 1:58 p.m., in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue, and charged with eluding or attempting to elude an officer, failure to appear at the time and place stated in citation and failure to pay fines. According to a police report, Baca was in possession of two syringes a razor and a lighter.

Edgar Chavira-Rodriguez, 27, of the 700 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested Monday at 9 p.m., in the 1100 block of Orchaarge Avele Greenwood Drive, and charged with possession, delivery, and manufacture of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges she was in possession of a wooden smoking device.

