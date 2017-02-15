NMSP: Fatal crash north of city claims Roswell man
State Police officers say a 71-year-old Roswell man died Tuesday evening in a single-[auth] vehicle crash north of Roswell.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by, Joseph Seskey was traveling east on Blue Mountain Road when he failed to negotiate a curve near North Washington Avenue.
The vehicle exited the roadway and overturned down an embankment, according to the New Mexico State Police crash report.
Seskey sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information is available at this time, and the vehicle crash is still under investigation.
