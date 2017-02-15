Username: 1

Day-to-day management of Roswell’s 600-position workforce and $117 million annual budget will change hands again soon, after five people have led city government since the resignation of former city manager Steve Polasek last summer.

The city’s current interim city manager is stepping aside this month after less than two months on the job, a city spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Paula Hertwig-Hopkins was hired as interim city manager on Jan. 3. At the time, the expectation was that Hertwig-Hopkins would fill the leadership post until April or May, when a permanent city manager was expected to be hired.

“Current interim manager Paula Hertwig-Hopkins was scheduled to serve until early May if needed, but has to end her stay in Roswell early for personal reasons that came up unexpectedly,” city spokesman Todd Wildermuth said Tuesday. “Her last day here will be Feb. 24. The council and mayor are in the process of discussing how to handle the position while the search for a permanent manager continues.”

The City Council met in closed session for more than two hours Monday night at City Hall to discuss the city manager and interim city manager positions. No action was taken at the meeting. An elected official present said the meeting was contentious, given the frequent changes in city leadership since Polasek’s resignation, effective Aug. 1.

Mayor Dennis Kintigh was in Santa Fe Tuesday and was unavailable for comment. City Councilor Savino Sanchez Jr., the City Council’s mayor pro tempore, said Tuesday the situation will be [auth] resolved in the near future and the city continues to function properly.

“She told me she had some health issues, and I left it at that,” Sanchez said of his conversations with Hertwig-Hopkins. “The 24th, from what we heard (Monday), is going to be her last day.”

Hertwig-Hopkins is the second interim city manager the city has hired from Strategic Government Resources of Keller, Texas. In addition, three city employees have performed short stints as interim city manager in recent months.

In August, the City Council voted 7-3 to enter into an agreement to pay SGR a rate of $106.67 an hour, equivalent to $4,267 weekly based on a 40-hour work week, to provide an interim city manager, until a permanent city manager is hired.

In September, the City Council by a 6-2 vote approved hiring James Rod Hogan, a candidate provided by SGR, as interim city manager. Hogan, who has a 35-year career in executive management in Plano, Texas, and who has held numerous interim executive management positions, left the temporary position in Roswell Dec. 22 to return to Texas.

Hertwig-Hopkins, the second candidate provided by SGR, was hired in December by the City Council, effective Jan. 3, also at the rate of $106.67 an hour.

The musical chairs at City Hall began in early June when Polasek submitted his resignation effective Aug. 1, citing a desire to be geographically closer to family in Texas.

Polasek, who earned an annual salary of $163,580, began his tenure as Roswell’s city manager on Nov. 12, 2014, following former city manager Larry Fry.

Polasek is now the deputy city manager of Cleburne, Texas. Fry is city manager in Clovis.

The City Council in early June unanimously accepted Kintigh’s recommendation to hire Jonathan Phillips as interim city manager for an indefinite period, effective July 5, at an annual salary of $135,000. Phillips had been Roswell’s director of administrative services.

Phillips submitted his resignation as interim city manager on July 22, effective Sept. 6.

In addition to Phillips, two other city employees, city engineer Louis Najar and director of administrative services Elizabeth Stark-Rankins, have served brief periods as interim city manager in recent months.

Stark-Rankins acted as interim city manager from Dec. 23 until Jan. 2. Najar filled the top city post briefly prior to Hogan’s arrival.

Sanchez said it is unlikely the city will hire a third interim city manager from SGR.

“No, I don’t think we’re going to do that,” he said. “I think we’re just going to wait until we bring in a (permanent) city manager.”

In the meantime, Sanchez said Kintigh will likely recommend a current city employee to serve as interim city manager until a permanent city manager is hired.

“That will be up to the mayor,” he said. “He’ll make the recommendation and then we’ll have to either OK it or deny it. I believe we have the capabilities of doing that. I think if everybody just works together, I’m sure we can cover that.”

Meanwhile, the search for a permanent city manager continues.

The City Council interviewed finalists for a permanent city manager in October, provided by Waters & Co., an Addison, Texas-based firm that offers executive recruitment services. The four finalists all visited Roswell and appeared at City Council workshops.

One candidate withdrew from consideration to accept another position, while the other four came to the city for extensive interviews with city staff and leaders. The person Kintigh intended to recommend to the City Council also took himself out of consideration to accept another position. The mayor said that the remaining candidates did not seem to be the right fit for Roswell, and the recruitment process was begun anew.

The mayor and other city elected leaders said last fall it might take until early December 2016 before a permanent city manager is hired, a hope that has fallen by the wayside.

Sanchez said Kintigh will ultimately recommend a permanent city manager to the City Council.

“I think the closing date is going to be Monday, from what I understand,” Sanchez said of applications to Waters & Co. “I think Monday is when it closes for the applications and then they’ll start looking at the applicants and go from there. The mayor said he was hoping to maybe have someone here by the March City Council meeting, but I’m not sure if he’s going to make it.”

