The former Roswell police officer who was subdued with beanbag rounds after an hours-long standoff with Albuquerque police earlier this month has been transported to Chaves County.

A Chaves County Detention Center official confirmed that Valerie Palombi, 25, is now being held at the local jail after she was detained for several days at the Metro Detention Center in Albuquerque.

[auth] She is charged with failure to comply with requirements, and no bond is set at this time, the jail official said. He added he could not release further details.

After a tense standoff on Feb. 1 with a SWAT team and a crisis negotiations team that closed traffic for hours in both directions on Interstate 40, Palombi was taken into custody unharmed by Albuquerque police officers.

Police became involved when they received a call from a family member around 6:30 a.m. regarding a suicidal subject.

Palombi was sentenced to probation in April for an armed standoff with Chaves County Sheriff’s deputies in December 2015. A felony charge of aggravated assault upon a peace officer was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Similar to the Feb. 1 incident in Albuquerque, Chaves County deputies subdued Palombi with beanbag rounds.

Last summer, Palombi and Roswell resident Keven T. Blake were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a Subway restaurant in Roswell.

Palombi was hired by the RPD in January 2014 and was terminated from the department in early January 2016.

