All are invited to ‘Love Your City’

February 15, 2017 • Local News

Above: These balloons say it all. Church on the Move held its first event Tuesday for its “Love Your City” campaign. Church members delivered pizza, balloons and gifts to [auth] residents at the Casa Maria, Mission Arch and Sunset Villa nursing facilities. The church plans to do something once a month to reach out to the Roswell community. Worship Director Reed May said they served 289 people in Tuesday’s kickoff event. Next month the church plans to do something for the hospitals, he said.
Below, left: Church member Lionel Franco is pictured carrying plenty of sodas for a thirsty crowd.
Below, right: Church on the Move volunteers. (Submitted Photos)

