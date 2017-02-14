Username: 1

One person was killed in a fatal accident Tuesday afternoon northwest of Roswell.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at about 5 p.m. on Blue Mountain Road, said Todd Wildermuth, a spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department.

“The vehicle overturned into the Berrendo River bed,” Wildermuth said.

It was believed state police, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday night, are handling the accident investigation.

No information about the driver was available as of press time.

