St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 2911 N. Main St., is hosting a series of events to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Protestant Reformation.The Reformation traces its beginnings to Martin Luther, a 16th century German Catholic priest and professor [auth] who nailed the 95 Theses to the Wittenberg church door on Oct. 31, 1517.

The first event takes place Sunday at 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall of St. Mark’s with a showing of a one-hour movie, Rick Steves’ “Luther and the Reformation.” The show touches on reasons for reform, why this effort succeeded where earlier ones had failed, what happened during and following the Reformation, and the personality of Luther the man. Filmed in Germany and Rome, the movie features places connected with Luther.

All are invited to come for the movie with discussion to follow. Refreshments will be served.

Direct questions to Pastor LaVonne Johnson-Holt, 575-623-0519. Leave a message if no answer.

