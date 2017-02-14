In an erratic contest, both players dropped serve four times. The unseeded Klizan, who had lost their two previous meetings, next plays Germany’s Philipp [auth] Kohlschreiber.

Kohlschreiber advanced after beating eighth-seeded Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-2, breaking the Frenchman’s serve four times. The 22-year-old Pouille, ranked 17th and considered a future top 10 player, has been hampered by a right foot injury in the past month.

Sixth-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France dropped serve three times in a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win against 18-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas, a Greek player making his ATP main draw debut.

“It was difficult, as I did not know him at all,” Tsonga said. “That’s unusual on the Tour. I didn’t know where to play at the start or what to expect.”

Tsonga, ranked 14th, next plays Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller, who had 14 aces in a 6-3, 6-2 win against Tallon Griekspoor — a Dutchman ranked 319.

Also, Gilles Simon beat last year’s semifinalist Nicolas Mahut 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an all-French match.

Later, top-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia was facing Frenchman Benoit Paire and Croatian Borna Coric was taking on Russian Karen Khachanov.