Johnny Gonzales with grade school students who made Valentine’s Day cards for local dialysis patients. (Submitted Pho[auth] to)

Johnny Gonzales, director of the Community Volunteer Program, is reaching out to patients at the Fresenius Kidney Care Southeastern New Mexico Kidney Center on from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

The center is located in the Wilshire Center at 2801 N. Main St.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, gifts, balloons, refreshments, candy and Valentine’s cards made by local grade school children will be given to patients and they enter and leave the center. The community is invited to drop by and join Gonzales and everyone at the center in prayer.

Gonzales and other volunteers will deliver gifts to homebound patients. They are still in need of drivers and seeking anyone who is wishing to help out. Donations may be dropped of at 1101 Cominisito Drive, and checks should be made out to the Community Volunteer Program. Anyone interested in helping or donating may contact Gonzales at 317-1769.

