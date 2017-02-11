Username: 1

Monday, Feb. 13

Special Roswell City Council meeting, 5 p.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave. (Primarily a closed session not open to the public.)

Sidney Gutierrez Middle School Governing Council, 6 p.m., [auth] Anderson Museum of Contemporary Art, 409 E. College Blvd.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Chaves County Extraterritorial Zoning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place

Roswell Independent School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administrative and Educational Services Complex board room, 300 N. Kentucky Ave.

Artesia City Council, 6 p.m., Artesia City Hall, 511 W. Texas Ave., Artesia

Wednesday, Feb. 15

City of Roswell Labor Relations Management Board, 10 a.m., City Hall conference room, 425 N. Richardson Ave.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Chaves County Board of Commissioners, 9 a.m., Chaves County Administrative Center, 1 St. Mary’s Place

