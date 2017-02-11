Username: 1

On Wednesday, February 8, 2017, Thomas Tarry passed away at the age of 74. Tom, or “Skeeter” as many in his family knew him, was born April 4, 1942 in Lovington, New Mexico to Joe and Hazel Tarry. Hazel passed away when Tom was still an infant. His father passed away in 1984. Tom was the youngest of five children, his siblings are William Tarry, Helen Hare, Joe Tarry, and Margaret Livingston. In 1962, Tom married Joycie Blackledge at Jackson Avenue Baptist Church in [auth] Lovington. Together they had one child, Shane, in 1963. Tom was a proud member of the U.S. Army, serving from 1959 until his honorable discharge in 1967. His civilian career began as an operator with Lea County Electric, later becoming an electrician at New Mexico Electric in Hobbs. In 1976, Tom joined Phillips Petroleum, a career that would take him and his family to Colorado, Alaska, and Wyoming. He later worked for Barrick Gold in Elko, Nevada. In 1989 his grandson, Drew, was born to Shane and his wife Maria. Tom and Joycie moved to Roswell in 2000 after his retirement. Joycie continued to work, retiring from Covenant Medical in 2012.

Tom is survived by his siblings and family.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman, a competition rifleman, and a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. But most of all he was a devoted lover of God.

The family would like to thank Dr. Reynaldo Martinez, his staff, and Gentiva Hospice for their attentive care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joe T. Tarry Family Scholarship Fund through the First Baptist Church of Lovington, P.O. Box 695, Lovington, NM 88260.

Visitation to be held at Ballard Funeral Home, Roswell, on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 4 to 6 p.m. Service will be at Bethel Baptist Church, Monday, February 13, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

