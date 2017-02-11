Username: 1

Roy Stanley Gunn – beloved husband, always-active father, and Roswell’s best scorekeeper — passed away on Feb. 7, 2017. He was 73.

Roy was born in Freer, TX to Floyd and Marvella Gunn on Oct. 20, 1943.

He graduated from Farmington High School in 1962 and played catcher and offensive lineman for the Scorpion baseball and football teams.

He married Carol Ann Kossman on Dec. 26, 1966.

He was the first in his family to earn a college degree, a B.A. in English literature with a minor in accounting, from the University of New Mexico in 1967. Upon graduating from UNM, he was drafted by the United States Army and served for two years, one in Vietnam. After [auth] being honorably discharged, Roy went to work for State Farm Insurance as an accountant, claims adjuster, and estimator, staying with the company until his retirement in 2006.

Roy was always an active member of the community and he held a very special place in his heart for baseball. At the Little League level he served many seasons as coach, league president, and district treasurer. At the high school and junior college levels he was well-known as the announcer and scorebook keeper for Coyote, Rocket, Colt and Bronco baseball games.

Beyond baseball, Roy volunteered his time at Roswell’s Community Kitchen, was a driver for the Southeast New Mexico Veteran’s Transportation Network, and held numerous board positions at Immanuel Lutheran Church, including most recently as president.

He was a kind and companionate man, always willing to help those in need, especially the elderly.

As a member of the Christian faith, Roy was baptized into Christ and believed in Jesus as his Lord and Savior. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.” [Psalm 116:15].

Roy leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol; three children: Geoffrey, Jason (Dottie) and Stephanie Schooley (Sean); and six grandchildren: Cameron, Lacie and Mitchell Schooley; and Jayden, Devyn, and Emyrsyn Gunn.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving step-mother Margie, his sisters Rosetta and Darlene, and his brother Leslie.

Visitation with the family will be held at LaGrone Funeral Chapel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Serving as pallbearers are his sons, Geoffrey and Jason; son-in-law Sean Schooley; nephews Scott and Brian Taylor; and friend Don Alsup.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1405 N. Sycamore Ave., Roswell, NM 88201; Southeast New Mexico Veteran’s Transportation Network, 2114 W. Second St., Roswell, NM 88201; or Community Kitchen, P.O. Box 3010, Roswell, NM, 88202.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

