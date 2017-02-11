Username: 1

Miguel Anorve, 20 years old, beloved son, was called to his eternal resting place on Monday, February 6, 2017. He entered this world on February 8, 1996 in Los Angeles, CA, born to Miguel Anorve Sr. and Buonfilia Ortiz-Clemente. He is preceded in death by grandmother Josefa Clemente and cousin Juan Pablo Ortiz.

He is survived by his grandfather Amado Ortiz, father Miguel Anorve; mother Buonfilia Ortiz-Clemente; brother Vladimir Anorve-Ortiz; sister Magdalena Anorve, her children, his nephew Nathaniel Fuentes, niece Izabella Fuentes; sister-in-law Marie Manning; brother in-law Carlos Fuentes and spouse Kamila Warner and her four children Hector, Aniya, Xiamora and Justus.

Miguel Anorve was a kind soul. He was always happy and always ready [auth] for an adventure. He lived in Roswell, New Mexico with his girlfriend Kamila Warner and her four children. He was active in their lives whether it was sports, homework, or picking them up from school. He was a great stepfather to be so young and he was smart beyond his years. He began a career with his father about a year ago working at a family-owned auto/tire mechanic shop. There were many days spent at the shop gathered with family for lunches. He would often call his brother Vladimir to ask him for tips on new equipment for the shop and they bonded over the fact that their father had taught them these valuable skills at such a young age. He was ecstatic about the recent move his sister and brother-in-law had made to Roswell, NM with their children. He wanted to be a part of his niece and nephew lives and watch them grow up. He was often called a Mama’s boy. He loved to ask his mother for special dishes and would sneak selfies with her never being ready or expecting it. He always remembered her birthday and made that day special. He loved working with his father and was excited to build a family business here in Roswell with his family. Some of his favorite things were listening to music, shopping, video games, trying different food, hanging with family, laughing and being at home with his girlfriend and stepchildren. He will forever be missed.

Miguel’s Rosary will begin at 9 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2017 followed by services at St. John’s Catholic Church located at 506 S. Lincoln Ave., Roswell, NM 88203. Burial will take place at South Park Cemetery following the service.

Reception will be held at Saint John’s Catholic Church, estimated time is 12:30 p.m. for reception to start.

God bless to all. Miguel is at peace. Hope to see everyone who loved him dearly.

