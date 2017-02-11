Username: 1

The Roswell Independent School District is getting a new look, at least when it comes to its top leadership. Not a whole new look, but enough to make Superintendent Tom Burris nervous.

Here’s a breakdown of the incoming RISD Board of Education, which takes over next month: Mona Kirk in District 1 and Nicole Austin in District 2 are returning the seats they had previously been appointed to. Meanwhile, Alan Scott Gedde is replacing board President Peggy Brewer in District 3 and James Edwards is replacing Arturo Ibarra in District 5. Rounding out the board is Ruben Sanchez in District 4, who didn’t have to seek re-election because his seat doesn’t come up for election for another two years.

Understand also that the election makes Kirk and Austin far less beholden to Burris, who had previously recommended each of them for [auth] their appointments to the board. Now, after running vigorous campaigns to be elected to their posts, they’re more in tune with the voters than the man who helped put them there originally. And they weren’t the “superintendent’s candidates,” they were the teachers’, and they will remember that.

Burris isn’t exactly Mr. Popular among the district’s teachers, and Gedde likely knows that, and during the campaign he wasn’t shy in his criticisms. Burris has been Roswell’s superintendent for more than five years now, and has a great working relationship (and good return on investment) with Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration, but locally he’s been criticized for his leadership style. Assessments and evaluations have contributed to low teacher morale in the district and Burris is also faulted with the district’s overall grade of “C” last year (though it did rise from a “D” to a “C” in year-over-year grading). If Burris wants to continue as Roswell’s superintendent, he must now face a board that’s more likely to call him on the carpet when they feel his leadership is lacking.

On election night, Burris was clearly distraught when he met briefly with reporters. Dissatisfaction with his leadership made it into the voting booth this year, and that understandably concerns him.

He has an opportunity, however, to make amends by working with the new school board to recruit and retain more teachers, improve teacher morale and increase the educational standards of the schools. Judging by board members’ statements during the just-ended campaign, they’re ready to address these issues more aggressively, and Burris has an opportunity to play a major role in the days ahead.

Burris can be part of the solution instead of part of the problem, but it will take a willingness on his part to follow the lead of a new school board, one that has an eye on his performance. He may be good at securing funding for sundry programs and initiatives in the district, but unless his pet projects actually produce results, they aren’t worth much. Throwing money at the district’s problems isn’t necessarily the fix we need. Boosting the morale of teachers and the confidence of students will go much further.

We’re hoping that with new leaders on the school board, the district will take some bold new steps toward academic improvements. Roswell’s schools aren’t dismal failures — far from it — but they could stand some improvements, both academically and as a place to work. Here’s wishing the new board success in these regards.

