A Lake Arthur man was sentenced this week in federal court in Las Cruces to five years in prison for his conviction on methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to a news release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, Jose [auth] Villa, 35, will be on supervised release for four years after completing his prison sentence.

On April 13, Villa pleaded guilty to a felony information charging him with conspiracy and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. In entering the guilty plea, Villa admitted to conspiring with Charles Edward Gist, 57, of Artesia, and others to distribute methamphetamine in November 2014. Villa admitted supplying approximately 56 grams of methamphetamine that was distributed to an undercover law enforcement officer on Nov. 20, 2014. He also admitted distributing 51 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer on Dec. 10, 2014.

Gist pleaded guilty on April 1 to a felony information charging him with conspiracy and distribution of methamphetamine. In entering the guilty plea, Gist admitted that he conspired with Villa and others to distribute methamphetamine from Nov. 17, 2014 through Nov. 20, 2014. Gist further admitted that on Nov. 20, 2014, he agreed to sell 56 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover law enforcement officer. Gist was sentenced on Aug. 24 to 21 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Arrested on an indictment in September 2015, Villa and his co-defendant, Gist, 57, allegedly conspired to distribute methamphetamine from Nov. 17, 2014 through Nov. 20, 2014, and distribution of methamphetamine on Nov. 20, 2014. Villa was also charged with distribution of methamphetamine on Dec. 10, 2014. According to the indictment, the defendants committed the crimes in Eddy County.

This case was investigated by the Las Cruces office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Y. Armijo of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Las Cruces Branch prosecuted the case.

