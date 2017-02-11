Username: 1

Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch meets with Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday. The committee will oversee Gorsuch’s confirmation hearing. (AP Photo)

After his Jan. 20 inauguration, it took President Donald Trump less than two weeks to make his pick for a U.S. Supreme Court justice. One of the nine seats has been vacant since the death of Antonin Gregory Scalia on Feb. 13, 2016.

On Feb. 1, Trump announced that Neil McGill Gorsuch, federal appellate judge on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, was his choice for associate justice to the nation’s highest court.

At age 49, if Gorsuch is confirmed by the U.S. Senate, it is a realistic assumption he could serve on the high court for the next 30 or so years, as the justices have life tenure.

Gorsuch lives in Boulder, Colorado, with his wife and two children.

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee has a connection to Roswell. One of his colleagues on the appellate court in the Mile High City, the Honorable Judge Bobby R. [auth] Baldock, lives in Roswell and is officially stationed in an office at the federal building on North Richardson Avenue.

Baldock, who was born in Rocky, Oklahoma, was nominated to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court by President Ronald Reagan in 1985 and Gorsuch was nominated by President George W. Bush in 2006.

There are 11 numbered circuit courts in the United States, along with a circuit court for the District of Columbia and the federal circuit that has jurisdiction across the nation and is located in the District of Columbia.

The Supreme Court is the only “constitutional court.” All other federal courts are referred to in the Constitution as either “lesser” or “inferior.”

Baldock discussed his relationship with Gorsuch with Daily Record on Friday, stating that he was “not surprised” by the list the president had put out.

“The president was looking at serious candidates,” he said.

Baldock said he has sat with Gorsuch on several cases, and has always been impressed with Gorsuch’s written opinions.

“The reader of his opinions will always find a finely crafted document,” Baldock said. “His conclusions are formulated in such a way that everyone who reads them will understand the outcome. They may not like the outcome, but they will understand the outcome.”

Baldock added that whenever Gorsuch writes a dissenting opinion, readers will understand it in the same way.

There are 12 active and five senior judges on the 10th U.S. Circuit Court. Three appellate judges comprise a panel, which will hear cases appealed for a lower federal court.

Baldock described the 10th U.S. Circuit Court as a forum for honest debate. “Just because we may disagree doesn’t mean we become enemies.”

In those debates and in the courtroom, Baldock said he has never seen Gorsuch lose his patience or raise his voice at anyone.

Proceedings in a federal appellate court are much different that what one would see on a TV show like “Law and Order.”

Pointing to a large stack of cases on a table in his office, Baldock said a big part of the job is reading cases. Then, the panel of judges assigned to those cases will convene in Denver to hear oral arguments from the attorneys.

He expects the court will convene again in March. “It depends on the number of cases. It could go for three to five days.”

Baldock said 51 percent of their caseload are criminal cases. The remaining 49 percent is a split between diversity cases and those involving federal law.

A diversity case arises when a dispute involves more than one state, but the claim must be $75,000 or higher. For example, if someone in New Mexico is involved in a car accident in Arizona, the case could go to federal court instead of an Arizona court if the plaintiff is suing for $75,000 or more.

Asked whether Gorsuch is conservative, liberal or somewhere in between, Baldock replied, “He follows the oath of office. He follows the Constitution and the law.”

Baldock said he expects Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings could last for three weeks or longer.

“It’s a grueling process,” he said. “All federal judges go through the process.”

Baldock said when someone is considered as a candidate for the Supreme Court, three things are looked at: professional competence, integrity and judicial temperament.

Baldock described the latter as the ability to listen objectively to all parties. He added that kindness and compassion also are important qualities for a judge.

Asked what Gorsuch is like outside the courtroom, Baldock answered, “He is one of the finest gentlemen I have ever known. He is polite and courteous to everyone.”

