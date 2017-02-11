Los Angeles Clippers’ Blake Griffin (32) goes up to dunk against Charlotte Hornets’ Miles Plumlee (18) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Blake Griffin had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Austin Rivers scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 107-102 on Saturday night.

Griffin finished two assists shy of his second triple-double in his [auth] past three games. Jamal Crawford provided a spark off the bench, scoring 22 points while going 5 for 8 on 3-pointers.

Nicolas Batum had 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Hornets, who have lost nine of their past 10 games.

The Clippers started 0 for 6 from the field, and the Hornets extended their lead to 11 points in the first quarter. Griffin, however, had 11 points, three rebounds and four assists in the period to help Los Angeles enter the second with a 29-27 lead.

Neither team led by double digits again until the Clippers seized an 11-point edge with about 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Led by Frank Kaminsky, who scored 12 of his 20 points in the fourth, the Hornets cut the deficit to three points with less than 4 minutes left. But after an alley-oop layup by DeAndre Jordan, Rivers made a 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining to give Los Angeles an eight-point edge.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Starting again for Chris Paul (left thumb), former Bobcats guard Raymond Felton had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists. . Los Angeles has won five straight meetings against the Hornets.

Hornets: Center Cody Zeller (quad soreness) did not play. Zeller has missed eight of Charlotte’s past nine games.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Visit Utah on Monday in the final game of their five-game road trip.

Hornets: Host Philadelphia on Monday in their last home game until March 6.