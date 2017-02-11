Username: 1

Above: A shoebox containing every letter Jack sent to Renee before they married provides a trip down memory lane and tells the story of their long-distance [auth] courtship that started 51 years ago. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Below: At their wedding in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Feb. 10, 1968, a young Jack and Renee Swickard stood ready for everything that life handed them. Forty-nine years later, they’re still standing together and they’re still ready. (Submitted photo)

You could say that Jack and Renee Swickard courted for three weekends and a holiday, or that they courted for two years. Both are true.

“I was 19 years old,” Renee recalled. “I was traveling around the country working for J.C. Penney. A girl that I was traveling with who was also from South Dakota, had a boyfriend in flight school. When we got to Dallas, she called him up and Jack was my blind date.”

Renee recently retired and sold her insurance agency in Roswell. Jack has been retired from the Roswell Daily Record for some years now after being its editor and later general manager.

Friday was their 49th wedding anniversary.

“We got married on Feb. 10 because the Army would work with that,” Renee said. “Not because of Valentine’s Day.”

When they first met, Jack’s schedule was tight. He was in the U.S. Army at Fort Wolters, near Mineral Wells, Texas, learning how to fly helicopters.

“He got out at noon on Saturdays and had to be back Sunday evening,” Renee said. “The next weekend I was in Houston. He was still at Fort Wolters. So they drove at noon one Saturday to Houston and we went out that night. The next weekend we were in Shreveport (Louisiana) and they drove down to see us again.”

Renee’s job took her to New York next, so that ended the weekend courting.

“Our courtship went to letters,” Renee said. “That was a trial. You had to keep up the letters because we had a two-week schedule of knowing where we would be. He would send the letters to the post office care of general delivery and we would go get them.”

This all started in May of 1966. They didn’t see each other again until Christmas.

“My father was a career Air Force officer,” Jack said. “He was stationed in Germany so I really didn’t have a place to go for Christmas. My buddy said, “Why don’t you come out to our place (in South Dakota) for Christmas.”

From his friend’s South Dakota farmhouse Jack went to see the girl he loved.

“She was going to school at South Dakota State University at Brookings,” Jack recalled. “She had left the traveling job. Her parents lived in Sioux Falls and they fixed me up a bedroom in the basement. After Christmas I went back for three weeks.”

They made plans.

“He graduated in January and I went to the graduation,” Renee said. “Then he had two weeks and he went to Vietnam Feb. 7, 1967, for a year. By then we had decided to get married, so I spent the year getting ready to get married.”

But Uncle Sam’s plans superseded them. Jack was sent to Vietnam for a one year tour of duty where he flew helicopters until his last week on station.

“In your last week in the country they didn’t want you to fly because they didn’t want somebody getting killed right before going home,” Jack said. “So I went to the company commander and said, ‘I can’t fly, I’m getting married right after I get home. If I can get an earlier flight out of Vietnam can I leave?’ He said, ‘go ahead.’”

More than ready to get back to his bride-to-be, Jack and a buddy headed out.

“So I turned in all my personal equipment and cleared post,” Jack said. “I had another pilot with me driving, and on the way back I realize we’re being shot at. I didn’t have a sidearm, so I’m trying to get the driver’s sidearm free from his holster. By the time I got it free we had gotten to the gate”

That was at the beginning of the Tet Offensive, one of the largest military campaigns of the Vietnam War. It began on Jan. 30, 1968, and lasted until Sept. 23 of the same year. The Viet Cong and the People’s Army of Vietnam had any potential flights pinned to the ground for awhile.

“They told me I couldn’t fly out due to Tet,” Jack said, “so I was made the staff-duty officer for the battalion.”

It was a week before Jack could leave and things got uncomfortable. As staff-duty officer, part of his job was checking guard stations while dodging bullets and mortars. There were other challenges, too.

“They ran out of food,” Jack said, “but every time liver had shown up on the mess sergeant’s menu he’d push it to the back of the refrigerators. We were there for about a week. We started off with liver and onions and mashed potatoes, then we ran out of potatoes and eventually onions. But we never ran out of liver.”

Despite everything, the wedding happened as planned.

“I got home three days before the wedding,” Jack said.

“He hadn’t worn his dress blues in quite some time,” Renee said, “and he had been drinking rum and Cokes.”

“I went from 129 pounds when I went over to 158 pounds when I came back,” Jack said. “Coming from Southeast Asia in February to South Dakota, I probably had the best tan of anybody there.”

Jack remembered his first night back.

“I was sleeping downstairs at her folks house,” Jack said. “When I lived in Vietnam there was an Arvin mortar unit that fired mortars every night. You can always tell when they’re outgoing because there’s a whistle to them. When they’re coming in they don’t have a whistle; that’s when you dive into a ditch or get as low as you can.

“That first night in bed at Sioux Falls, I heard mortars. I knew right away what it was. My auditory nerves were attuned to it. It wasn’t PTSD. My ears had just become attuned to it. So I made sure I was awake, and decided to lay there and listen until I fell asleep. I never heard the sound again.”

Throughout all the challenges of living in a war zone, Jack remained a faithful correspondent, and for Renee that meant a lot.

“We still have all the letters he sent home, in a shoebox,” Renee said.

After the wedding, they honeymooned in Germany, so Jack went from Vietnam to South Dakota to Germany in one week.

“His parents were stationed in Germany at the time,” Renee said, “so they didn’t come to the wedding. But they sent us the tickets that they would have used so that we could go there. So we had our honeymoon in Germany.”

Except for a seven-year stint in Farmington, Jack and Renee Swickard have lived in Roswell since 1974. Jack’s years with the Roswell Daily Record and Renee’s years in business have kept them active participants in Roswell. They can be expected to continue being active participants in Roswell’s story for some years to come.

