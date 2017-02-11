Username: 1

Adam did not get a choice in who his wife was. God made that decision for him. In the Bible, Genesis 2:22, we are told, “Then the Lord God made a woman from the rib he had taken out of the man, and he brought her to the man.” Although not stated in the Scripture, God probably said something along the lines of “Adam, here is Eve.” I am sure Adam had some interesting visits with God about Eve.

You have all heard the jokes about Adam and Eve: “God made woman better than man because He was just practicing when He created man,” or “Man was made first and then God made woman and corrected the defects from his first try.”

As we celebrate Valentine’s Day this week, I thought it would be appropriate to try to tackle some of the differences between men and women. Despite having much in common, men and women are really quite different. Of course, anytime any of us stereotype, we generally get in trouble. Oh, what the heck, I may as well get in trouble. Let me highlight some of the differences in the sexes.

Men are hunters, women are nurturers. Women enjoy the process, men are challenged by pursuing the prize at the end. Men [auth] don’t ask for directions. They are never really lost (at least that is what men want women to think). Women shop the day after Thanksgiving; men shop the day before Christmas (90 percent of Christmas Eve shoppers are men). Women are like crockpots; men are like microwaves. Men think linearly; women think spatially.

A woman can be on a phone call for 15 minutes and a husband can ask her about her conversation and it takes her 45 minutes to explain the call. A man can be on a phone call for 15 minutes and when asked by his wife about the call, he can summarize it in one sentence or less.

Men and women see the same happening totally different. Ask a woman about her wedding experience and she will talk about her dress, the flowers, the candles, the music and so on. Ask a guy about the wedding experience and most of what he wants to share, you can’t talk about.

Women think that they need to lose weight when they can’t fit into their jeans. Men think that they need to lose weight when they can’t fit into their car.

Men communicate differently than women. Let me explain. I heard a speaker once share the following translations. The translations should be kept and used by men to help them better understand women.

When a woman says, “We need,” what she really means is “I want.” When she says, “Do what you want,” what she really means is “You will pay for this later.” When she says, “It’s your decision,” what she really means is “The correct answer should be obvious by now.”

When a woman says, “We need to talk,” what she really means is “You need to listen.” When she says, “I’m not upset,” what she really means is “Of course I’m upset, and if you really love me, you’d know that.” When she says, “I’ll be ready in a minute,” what she really means is, “Kick off your shoes and watch another game, because it is going to be a while.”

When a woman says, “Do I look fat in this?” what she really means is, “Tell me I look beautiful.” When she says, “You have to really learn to communicate,” what she really means is, “Just agree with me.” It makes life a lot easier. When she says, “Are you listening to me?” What she really means is, “Too late, you’re dead.”

Now women, let me help you understand men. When he says, “I’m hungry,” what he really means is “I’m hungry.” When he says, “I’m tired,” he really means “I’m tired.” When he says, “I’m ready,” he really means “I’m ready.” Obviously men are easier to understand. (I am clearly not biased by being a man!)

There is a renowned psychologist who spent 30 years researching and studying what women want. And he said that after 30 years, he still had no idea. There’s a book, “Everything Men Know about Women.” After the title on the cover, once the book is opened, it is full of blank pages; there’s not a single thing in it!

It is really amazing two seemingly different species can live together under the same roof.

My challenge to you today is to celebrate the differences between the sexes. Recognize the vast differences in your relationship and thank God He made Adam and Eve different. I am very thankful for my wife and Valentine, Tanya. By our differences, she compliments me and I compliment her. And I thank God regularly.

Just a thought …

