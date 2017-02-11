Username: 1

The Black Heritage Committee in Roswell is sponsoring a program on African-American history from 1-4:30 [auth] p.m. on Feb. 25 in the Bondurant Room at the Roswell Public Library. The event includes discussion, entertainment, refreshments and a film presentation. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 575-317-4045.

