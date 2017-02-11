Username: 1

Dear Alan, James, Mona, Nicole and Ruben:

Thank you (and your families) for taking the time, effort and commitment to run for the board of the RISD. And I say families because they will assist your effort with time and support such as answering the phone. And, congratulations on a successful campaign.

The new board is diversified and that bodes well as you each bring a [auth] different perspective to the table. Some of you have been on the board a relatively brief time and hopefully you will reach out to the newly elected members to communicate, share and work together.

Collectively, best wishes to provide positive input and guidance to facilitate a good education for our youth in every corner of the community.

Went to Mesa Middle school to watch a basketball game on a recent afternoon and was appalled at the state of condition of the physical facilities especially as compared to Berrendo Middle School. All children should be provided an equal opportunity with similar qualities of teachers and physical facilities. The community is well aware that the current condition of RISD facilities and feeder districts are not equitable for too many reasons and hopefully you can address the inequities reasonably and promptly as possible.

Best wishes and be sure to communicate and reach out to the community for assistance to make Roswell, our schools and students the best possible. And be sure to get out of your comfort zone as there is much to be done to make it happen.

Tom Jennings

Roswell

