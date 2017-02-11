Username: 1

Above: Advertisement placed by David Rideout of Columbia, Mississippi; Nov. 25, 1880, from the Southwestern Christian Advocate. ( Photo and caption courtesy of Special Collections, LSU Libraries, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge.)

Below: Advertisement placed by Jacob Stewart of Yazoo, Mississippi; Nov. 11, 1880, from the Southwestern Christian Advocate. (Photo and caption courtesy of Special Collections, LSU Libraries, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge.)

One day in 2009 I got a message on Facebook from a woman living in Mississippi asking if my late parents’ names were Anne and Stacy. As it turns out, the young lady was my second cousin, the daughter of my first cousin, Maria, who is one year older than I am.

When Maria and I were kids, we used to have marathon Monopoly games on her family’s front porch in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. But I hadn’t seen Maria’s daughter, Jen, since she was a baby. When I moved from the Tampa Bay area to Arizona in 2011, I took a detour through Mississippi and stayed overnight at their house not far off Interstate 20.

Social media has given us the ability to reconnect with long-lost family members and friends anywhere in the country with just a few clicks of the mouse. It’s hard to imagine a time in America when it took years, or even decades, for [auth] dislocated family members to reconnect. That is, if they ever reunited at all.

A museum exhibit called “Purchased Lives: The American Slave Trade from 1808 to 1865” provides a glimpse into how many former slaves tried to reunite with their loved ones after the Civil War. The exhibit is owned and curated by the Historic New Orleans Collection, which is a museum, research center and publisher.

The exhibit went on the road in 2016, traveling first to Alexandria, Louisiana, and then to Memphis. It recently opened at a history museum in Austin, Texas.

I saw this exhibit in late October at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis while driving cross country to visit my sister in the Nashville area. The museum is located within the former Lorraine Hotel, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot to death while speaking from a second-story balcony. The outside of the museum has been faithfully restored to look just as it did when King was murdered on April 4, 1968.

The part of “Purchased Lives” that was especially heart-wrenching for me to look at is called “Lost Friends,” which was an ongoing newspaper column published in the Southwestern Christian Advocate. The New Orleans-based newspaper featured messages from freed slaves trying to track down loved ones lost in slavery.

The ads were published from the newspaper’s inception in 1877 well into the first decade of 20th century. The papers were distributed to nearly 500 preachers, 800 post offices and more than 4,000 subscribers in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas. The ads were printed free-of-charge for its subscribers, and pastors were encouraged to read them from their pulpits.

Though all the ads are short, these brief snapshots convey the agonizing personal impact of the domestic slave trade.

After the international slave trade was abolished in 1808, an estimated 2 million people were forcibly moved among the nation’s states and territories. The domestic trade wreaked new havoc on the lives of enslaved families, as owners and traders in the Upper South — Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. — sold and shipped surplus laborers to the developing Lower South — Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Many of those individuals passed through New Orleans, which was the largest slave market in antebellum America.

Though some of the ads succeeded in helping their authors locate lost loved ones, the sad truth is most of these families were never reunited. Following is one of these ads, published exactly as it was written nearly 140 years ago.

Advertisement placed by Mary Haynes of Morales, Texas, Nov. 18, 1880; from the Southwestern Christian Advocate. ( Photo and caption courtesy of Special Collections, LSU Libraries, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge.)

Nov. 18, 1880

MR. EDITOR — I wish to inquire for my relatives, who I left in Virginia about 25 years ago. My mother’s name was Matilda, she lived near Withtown, and belonged to a Mr. Percifield. I was sold with a younger sister — Bettie. My name was Mary, and I was nine years old when sold to a trader named Walker, who carried us to North Carolina. Betty was sold to a man named Reed, and I was sold and carried to New Orleans and from there to Texas, where I now live. Grandfather’s name was Dick, grandmother’s Millie. I had uncles Timothy and Guy, aunts Malinda, Caroline and Catherine. Caroline had a girl named Sallie. Catherine had Lucy, Jennie and Malvina. I had a brother, Sam, and a sister, Annie, who were left with mother. If they are alive I will be glad to hear from them. Address me at Morales, Jackson Co., Texas.

Mary Haynes

———

Information for this column was provided courtesy of the Historic New Orleans Collection. Newspaper advertisement courtesy of Special Collections, LSU Libraries, Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge. Managing editor Timothy P. Howsare can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 301, or editor@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: thowsare Timothy P. Howsare joined the Daily Record in April 2014. A graduate of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., Howsare has worked at newspapers in Arizona, Texas, Florida and South Carolina, winning awards for investigative reporting, spot news, news writing, feature writing, column writing, community service, page design and website content. He has a number of freelance credits, including The Tucson Weekly, The Indianapolis Star, Indian Country Today and Trailrunner Magazine. Under his leadership, the Daily Record’s editorial department has won nearly 20 press awards, including General Excellence from the New Mexico Press Association in 2015. In October 2016, Howsare was awarded third place in a national news writing contest by the Inland Press Association for his profile on Alice Martinez, a Roswell resident who was awarded U.S. citizenship at age 81. Howsare is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Roswell. He is active in the community, serving on the boards of the Chaves County United Way and the Roswell Jazz Festival. While working as the editor of The Pampa (Texas) News, he served on the board of the Panhandle Press Association. Howsare also is a part-time church musician, playing piano and organ for three local churches.

« Auburn names Porter assistant coach, recruiting coordinator Looking ahead for city’s schools »