Walter Robert Kessler, of Roswell, New Mexico, passed away January 24, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family. Cremation has taken place with a celebration of life to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Assumption Catholic Church, Roswell, NM.

Walt was born on May 5, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to Walter Michael Kessler and Catherine Ann (Reeves) Kessler. He received his education in Philadelphia. After graduating High School, Walt was drafted in the Army and discharged to assist in the care of his mother, whom he provided for until her death. Walt began his career in the automotive industry in Philadelphia.

It was in 1961 when he married Nikki Jeanne Roschella, and to this union brought three sons. Walt’s career in Philadelphia was beginning to excel to great opportunities. During this time, he was employed at Reedman Chevrolet in Langhorn, Pennsylvania, as Director of Service Operations. He [auth] proceeded to work in the auto industry at Milex Complete Auto Care Headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, as Technical Director. He finished his career in Pennsylvania at Liberty AMC Jeep as Director of Service Operations before moving to California. In California, Walt took a position at Tradeway Chevrolet as Service Manager. In 1979, Walt decided to set his stake in New Mexico with his boys and mother. He moved to Roswell and became Service Manager at Jerry Pritchard Chevrolet and other dealerships in Roswell before his health required him to retire while at Walker Chevrolet.

Walt was an avid gunsmith and skilled marksman. His talent and knowledge with guns made him a legend amongst the shooting community. He was a longtime member of the Roswell Gun Club in which he held office of President for several years. Walt was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He was an implemental force in the Roswell Gun Club Land purchase for the current location of the shooting range. He spent many a day at the shooting range either sighting in a gun or running a match. He had a love for Cowboy movies and his all time cowboy hero was, John Wayne. Walt was known for quoting John Wayne by saying, “A man’s gotta do what a man’s gotta do.” With that love of westerns produced his many days of being at the gun range participating in Cowboy Action matches where he was known as the New Mexico Yankee.

Walt was united in marriage to Lois Roork on January 21, 1989, in Roswell, NM. Walt would tell you that his wife Lois was his rock that gave his life the foundation for true love. Lois and his family were extremely important to him. Walt will be remembered as a mentor by many, whether it be for his vast mechanical knowledge or of his skill to work the trigger of a gun like no other.

Walt is preceded in death by his father, Walter Michael Kessler; mother, Catherine Ann (Reeves) Kessler; dogs: BoBo, Misty, Maggie, Winston, and Daisy.

His survivors include his wife, Lois Roork Kessler, sons: W. Michael Kessler (Mary Coleman) of Denver City, TX, Lawrence J. Kessler (Marian) of Scottsbluff, NE, and Daniel Kessler (Tami) of Alto, NM; step-son, Jerry Brooks of Roswell, NM; grandchildren: Chelsea K. Kessler, Logan J. Kessler, Dr. Courtney A. Kessler, Paige Kessler, Marcus Kessler, Gregory Brooks and Aaron Brooks.

Obituary was lovingly written by Walter’s family.

