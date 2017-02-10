Username: 1

Over half the population of Roswell is Hispanic, meaning people whose first (often only) language is Spanish.

We also have two fine multiplex movie houses in town, yet neither shows Mexican or other Spanish-language movies. Not only is this a remarkable failure to serve a large potential audience, but it denies to all Roswell access to some of the [auth] finest movie-making in the world.

When Hollywood seems to wallow in sequels and comic books, producers and directors in Mexico, Spain, Morocco, Argentina, Peru and other Spanish-speaking countries offer challenging stories and high production values, unequalled quality (the winner of the last two Oscars for Best Director is a Mexican). Besides, for those who appreciate horse flesh, the most beautiful horses in the world appear in movies made in those countries. This might be a subject that LULAC could look into.

And on a related subject, why does the RDR no longer carry Hispanic columnists? There are many fine ones out there, working in both English and Spanish, and they could fill a real need (and attract new subscribers) in this community. For nearly 20 years, I for one have felt the absence of Adrian Martinez, who used to produce a column in both English and Spanish every Sunday in the RDR. This was a valuable service for those of us trying to remain bilingual.

Dave Clary

Roswell

