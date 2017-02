Username: 1

Congratulations to you and your staff for the excellent coverage of the Roswell Independent School [auth] District election campaigns.

In today’s modern world, education is so important for the future of Southeast New Mexico.

Also a huge thank you to all the candidates for their dedication to our youth.

Larry Connolly

Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Nice article in giving, caring community Underserving the Spanish-speakers »