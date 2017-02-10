Username: 1

Above: Traveling and homeless, Seth Aaron Turnbull, left, and two friends, stopped to help Jeneva Martinez, second from left, during the week of the point in time survey that is designed to help Roswell better resolve its housing crisis. (Submitted Photo)

Below: Official results as tallied by the New Mexico Coalition to end Homelessness will be available later in the year. (Submitted Graphic)

One of Roswell’s newest civic servants is the Roswell Homeless Coalition. Formed by a small group of people who had been working together to feed and care for the homeless as best they could, some for eight years. The coalition has now taken on a life of its own.

Local residents are seeing the need to help homeless people and are stepping up in strong numbers to make a difference. Sheryl Cox is the coalition treasurer and Jeneva Martinez is the president.

Recently, they distributed a point-in-time survey designed to help get a better idea of the housing crisis in the Roswell area, and to raise both awareness and money to help resolve it. The survey was delivered all over the area by volunteers and in offices where low income people are likely to go.

“The targeted population that we went to were those utilizing services for low income,” Martinez said, “such as the soup kitchen, Harvest Ministries, the public health office, the needle-exchange program.”

This first year using the surveys has been quite a learning curve, Martinez said.

“We learned a lot and I think our numbers would be higher if we had other agencies get involved and if the instructions had been clearer,” she said. “They thought they were only supposed to interview people that they thought were homeless. But a point in time survey is for anyone who comes in contact with that agency during that week.

“They may not be experiencing homelessness at just that moment. A question is, ‘Have you experienced homelessness or a housing crisis in the last three years.’ That would have opened up a picture of the housing crisis that we have in Chaves County.”

Martinez and Cox appreciate the progress that was made with this first effort.

“I’m really happy with these results,” Martinez said. [auth] “It took a lot of manpower. The first day we had close to 30 volunteers.”

The difference in the results from an informal survey run in 2015 and the point-in-time survey is remarkable.

“In 2015,” Cox said, “Chaves County showed 28 total homeless people counted and four of those were chronically homeless.”

This survey showed 182 total homeless people and 59 who are chronically homeless.

“Reflecting on last year’s numbers shows what kind of job was done getting this year’s numbers,” Martinez said, “but we know there are more left uncounted.”

Homelessness is not simply a person sleeping next to a dumpster scrounging for food. That tragic condition is part of it, but there are families living in their car hoping to not lose it, too. There are people in emergency shelters. There are people surfing couches hoping to find work and get back on their feet, and there are myriad other scenarios representing both homelessness and the housing crisis in general.

The survey is designed to catch as broad a picture of the homelessness spectrum as it can.

“Everything referred back to the night of Jan. 23,” Cox said. “We were allowed to survey people for the entire week of Jan. 23. We ended up with 322 surveys, 182 were actually homeless which comes up to a 56.52 percent of the ones that we surveyed. The number of homeless unsheltered, 106.

“The number of homeless in emergency shelter was 15, I think that number’s going to be higher once Santa Fe does their official count because I was very conservative on the numbers. The homeless people in transitional housing was 61. Homeless vets counted were 33. The number of children under the age of 18 were 34. Homeless people in families with children were 22 and chronically homeless was 59.”

The final statistic lent gravity to the survey.

“The youngest person surveyed was 13, the oldest person was 84,” Cox said. “The highest percentage of homeless was people in their 50s.”

While many homeless people do not thrive in the rat race, they are still active and they still want to make a difference.

“We had several homeless people volunteer,” Cox said. “We found out there is a place at the base and a place at the gravel pits that were vacant. The wind is probably the reason.”

“Some travelers were homeless and they volunteered,” Martinez said. “One asked to sweep the parking lot at Harvest Ministries. They stayed the whole morning. They asked if they could pick up trash.”

The coalition is working to organize all the lessons learned this year to make next year’s surveys even more effective.

“We need to train people doing the surveys,” Cox said. “A lot of these numbers would be higher if all of the questions had been answered. To fall under certain categories, such as for the chronically homeless, you had to be homeless four times in the past three years, plus it had to be for more than a year cumulatively, plus you have to have had some kind of mental or physical impairment. Some of the categories were not checked.”

The coalition was not allowed to count anybody in jail because that would be double-dipping into state funds. The surveys were solely asking about Jan. 23, so if someone lives behind the mall all year round, but was in jail that one night, they didn’t get counted.

“Shelley Currier (executive director of Wings for LIFE) said that one of the judges asked that we do the homeless surveys there also,” Martinez said. “I explained to her that it would be double counting because we already receive state funds for people who are jailed.

“But in the jails there is a question when someone is getting out. They ask them, ‘Where do you plan to go?’ That’s a high number that may not count for the survey that was done through HUD, but it would affect our surveys. Some of the guys that live in the river bed were in jail that night, and since they were in jail on the night of the 23rd we could not count them.”

Because no point-in-time surveys had been done in Roswell recently we weren’t eligible for any of the $11 million New Mexico received from HUD last month. While money isn’t the only reason for doing the surveys, it is motivating.

“The point in doing the point-in-time surveys is to recognize where we are statistically,” Martinez said. “It is also to try to apply for funds. This is a great tool to show our city, state and federal officials that we are experiencing a housing crisis in Roswell and we do need those funds.

“There’s money allocated in January but I was told there will be more money this summer and that by participating that kind of puts us in the pot. We’re going to keep a close eye on it. Josh Worley (local attorney and board member) is going to help us keep an eye on it too. As of now we still have our corporation papers and hopefully we’ll have our 501 (c)(3) very soon.”

Fortunately Roswell isn’t going this alone. The coalition has some strong support across the state.

“I spoke to Victoria Cruz with the New Mexico Coalition To End Homelessness,” Cox said. “She said they needed the documents by Feb 10. They already have it.” They will be submitting everything to HUD by some time in April.

“Las Cruces has always been one of our best allies when we needed information,” Martinez said. “The organization out of Santa Fe, the coalition to end homelessness, I’ve gone to them with several different scenarios and they always came through.”

Something that cannot be stressed enough is that the efforts to end homelessness include preventative outreach. Helping those on the verge of becoming homeless is a vital part of their efforts.

“The survey wasn’t just to identify the homeless,” Martinez said. “It was also to identify the housing crisis we’ve got.”

“I think everybody realizes it could be any of us,” Cox said. Martinez responded with “Or any of our children or any of our relatives.”

The Roswell Homeless Coalition is making a presentation on hunger and homelessness at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Sunday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. as guests of the Wings for LIFE (Life-skills Imparted to Families through Education) with Currier. The public is encouraged to attend.

Features reporter Curtis M. Michaels can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or at reporter04@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« Fathers, daughters bond at dance Top-5 teams collide at Ground Zero »