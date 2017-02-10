Username: 1

Elections with a message

Roswell voters went to the polls Tuesday and elected two incumbents — Mona Kirk and Nicole Austin, who had previously been appointed to their respective seats — and a pair of newcomers, Alan Gedde and James Edwards, who will bring new perspectives to a newly reconfigured school board.

Meanwhile, in the only funding issue on Chaves County ballots, Lake Arthur Municipal Schools patrons decidedly approved the renewal of a two-mill property tax levy that funds maintenance and repairs to public school buildings.

Our schools are certainly worth the investment of time and money that so many people put into them. Hats off to all who voted, and to those who will soon lead.

Consider both languages

Although the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took [auth] long enough — 14 years — the agency was right to step into the dispute between our state’s Environment Department and environmental groups over the issuing of hazardous waste permits.

Environmental groups contended that the public input process was discriminatory in that it effectively barred some rural residents from participating in what can be a confusing and arcane process by not making information available in Spanish, when many people in the affected New Mexico communities only speak that language.

Although not finding discriminatory practices, the EPA entered into an informal resolution agreement with the state department to ensure that they translate important notices and documents, strive to reach Spanish-only speakers and provide interpreters at public meetings and conduct permit reviews with due diligence so that everybody is included in the process. That’s the right thing to do — especially in this duel-language state of New Mexico.

Targeting law enforcement

A couple of disturbing developments were reported over the last few days. One took place last weekend at Roswell’s Whataburger restaurant, where a shot was fired through a window while two police officers, among others, were sitting inside.

Another was in Eddy County, where a drug investigation uncovered an alleged plot to harm Artesia and Carlsbad police officers and Eddy County sheriff’s deputies — and their families. Thankfully, none of it transpired, but such news is very disconcerting.

Such incidents are reminders of the dangers police officers face on a regular basis. Stay safe, officers, as you work to keep the rest of us safe.

Counting the homeless

The Point in Time Survey run by the Roswell Homeless Coalition has proven its worth if only to improve our knowledge about homeless people in Chaves County. A count in 2015 reported 28 homeless people, whereas a more recent count in January reported 182 homeless people throughout the county.

Well-run research has great value for a community. By knowing the real numbers, the coalition can effectively reach out and make a difference in those lives.

And we quote

“The youngest person surveyed was 13, the oldest person was 84. The highest percentage of homeless was people in their 50s.”

— Sheryl Cox, treasurer of the Roswell Homeless Coalition, after a Jan. 23 count of homeless people in Roswell

