I wanted to write and thank you for the nice article Curtis Michaels wrote about Gale Landrum and the Assurance Home Thrift Shop [auth] that was in the paper Feb. 4.

Assurance Home is so thankful that we live in such a giving and caring community. Our Thrift Shop is just one way we work to help support the homeless and at-risk children who live at our Home. We are also thankful and blessed that we have people, like Gale Landrum, who work so hard, with an abundance of integrity, to make sure our children are well cared for.

Please know that every donation to our shop and every dollar we make goes to help struggling children who need all the support and guidance we can muster.

Thank you.

Ron Malone

Assurance Home

