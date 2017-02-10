Username: 1

Advertising





A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Dexter, NM for Michael Young, 58, of Dexter. Mike passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017 with his family by his side after a yearlong battle with cancer. Neil Breedyke will be officiating the service.

Mike was born July 2, 1958 in Sweetwater, TN and moved to Northern CA at an early age. After high school he moved to New Mexico and started a career in the oil field and later managed a fiberglass company. For 18 years Mike worked for Northland Process Piping as a welder, where he worked until he became [auth] ill.

Mike absolutely loved working and was always building or fixing something in his shop. There weren’t many things that he couldn’t fix. He had an excellent work ethic and instilled this in his children. He loved to go fishing, camping and working outdoors.

On January 2, 1990 Mike married Kim French and to this union they each brought three children and later having two of their own. Mike loved all his children and his wife like no other could. He was a great son, brother, husband, father, Papa and friend and will be greatly missed by all.

Mike is survived by his father Charles Young of Shelton, WA, his mother Charlotte Hogge of Union, WA, wife Kim Young of the family home; daughter Alyce Reddell and her husband Robbie, their sons Eric and Colton; daughter Tracy Rietkerk and her husband Hank of Roswell, their children Drea, Lexie and Tristan; daughter Kelli Young and her partner Kevin Roberts of Portales; son Joseph De La Rosa and his daughter Emily of Dexter, NM; son Matthew De La Rosa and his wife Victoria, his son Mason of El Paso, TX; son Charles Young and his son Cody of Roswell; daughter Courtney Zambrano and her husband Angel, their son William of Dexter; and son Shawn Young of Dexter. He is also survived by four sisters Barbara Chappell and her husband Harry of Dexter, NM, Sandy Fassio and her husband Dale of Union, WA, Robin Bet of Fortuna, CA, and Trisha Acoba and her husband Andy of Shelton, WA. One sister-in-law Laura Peterpaul and one brother-in-law Donny French both of Reno, NV. Two very special aunts, Jean and Martha of Tennessee. Three nephews, Charles, Jeremy and Brian and two nieces Sabrina and Serena.

Mike was a very special person and there will not be a day go that we will not miss him.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Billy Ray Wright