Above: Goddard senior guard Micaela Kolker, center, pokes the ball away from Roswell’s Jaedyn De La Cerda, left, during the final minute of a district contest at Ground Zero Gym Friday. Kolker went on to make the go-ahead shot and the Lady Rockets defeated the Lady Coyotes for the first time since 2008 by a final score of 39-36. (Steve Notz Photo)

Below: Roswell’s Jaedyn De La Cerda, center, fights for the ball on the floor with Goddard’s Micaela Kolker, left, and Victoria Dennis. (Steve Notz Photo)

In a seesaw game perhaps not suitable for those with pacemakers, the Lady Rockets knocked off their crosstown rival, No. 1-ranked and defending state champion Lady Coyotes 39-36 Friday night at Ground Zero Gym in perhaps the biggest win in Goddard girls basketball history, and the most thrilling local basketball game of the season.

The game came down to the last shot, and the state’s best girls player, Roswell senior Jaedyn De La Cerda didn’t take it, the target of Goddard’s swarming defense all night long.

Down 39-36 with 12 seconds to go following a timeout from head coach Fernando Sanchez, Roswell senior guard Melanie Martinez got the ball into the hands of De La Cerda, whom the Lady Rockets expected to take the last shot from long range in an attempt to tie the game and send it into overtime.

De La Cerda fed the rock back to Martinez, who was open in 3-point land, although she hadn’t scored all night. Martinez put up the potential game tier, but her shot was a little long, as Goddard senior Katherine Kolker snatched the rebound and time expired.

“She was wide open, obviously that’s a great shot,” Sanchez said in response to a candid question after the game about why De La Cerda didn’t put up Roswell’s final shot. “Anytime a kid gets a wide open look, you’ll take it. There isn’t a girl on our team we’re not comfortable shooting the ball.”

Sanchez said the play had been drawn up for De La Cerda, perhaps the most heavily guarded player in the state, with options.

“They double-teamed her coming off the screen,” he said. “Jaedyn did a great job of finding the open player. (Martinez) [auth] just missed the shot, but she’s hit big shots for us before. I thought the execution on that play was perfect. Anytime you come up with a wide open look down three and they’re protecting the 3-point line, we kind of knew that was going to happen. We told our girls, option one, option two, option three. If we hit it, it’s probably a different story right now, we’re talking a different game. We just didn’t hit it. So tonight was just one of those nights and they hit some shots and we didn’t.”

The pivotal play of the game was made just earlier, late in the fourth quarter by Goddard senior Micaela Kolker, with 31 seconds left in the game, with the score tied 36-36.

Micaela Kolker stole a pass as Roswell drove upcourt, and drove the other way to the hoop all alone as she put in a layup to make it 38-36, sending the Goddard fans into a vertical tizzy.

“I was happy I made the layup,” Micaela Kolker said. “I saw her kind of freaking out and I knew she was going to pass the ball, so I just came up behind Jaedyn. (The cheering) definitely kind of threw me off, I’ve never had that.”

Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors said Micaela Kolker is known for her defense.

“She didn’t play a lot the first half, she was in foul trouble, but everybody else played and we were able to save her,” Neighbors said. “On defense, she’s probably one of our best defenders. That shows right there why, getting that steal at the end. Being able to keep her out the first half and everybody else doing their job sure did help. It didn’t surprise me because that’s what she does, she’s a defensive specialist. She wasn’t hitting a lot of shots today, but that was a big one to hit right there.”

Sanchez credited the anticipation of Micaela Kolker.

“It’s one of those things where a girl’s trying to make a play, she’s trying to make to make a pass, trying to get it to our best player,” Sanchez said. “The girl from Goddard, the Kolker girl, she did a great job of just stepping right in front and she got a layup out of it. But I didn’t think that was the end of the game. I didn’t think that was what killed us. I do think it gave them a pretty pumped up feeling. It got the crowd going and sometimes that momentum can be a killer.”

Roswell was still within range with 23 seconds to go, but junior Kaitlyn Holl lost the ball after it bounded off her foot. Roswell fouled sophomore Bailey Beene with 12 seconds left. Beene missed the first shot, but made the second one to make it 39-36 Goddard, which would prove enough for Goddard to beat Roswell for the first time in a decade.

“It definitely will give us a lot more confidence seeing what we can do,” Micaela Kolker said.

The last time the Lady Rockets beat the Lady Coyotes was Feb. 9, 2008, when Goddard won 51-45 in the Coyote Den.

Neighbors said the win was the biggest victory of the season, after being down 21-16 at halftime.

“We didn’t shoot well the first half. With it being a five-point game, we felt good,” he said. “I felt we were tough. We really did practice with football players last week just trying to toughen us up, and I think that helped. We rebounded well and the kids just stayed focused and didn’t let the excitement of the game get the best of us, because that could easily have happened. The crowd was amazing. We almost fed off of that, so that was awesome.”

Sanchez said late mistakes cost the Lady Coyotes.

“We just didn’t do a good enough job as a coaching staff to have our girls prepared,” Sanchez said. “We just didn’t do the things we needed to do in practice. Obviously, the week off didn’t help us. We really felt like we made some mistakes late that cost us. But that’s the name of the game, you show up and play. It doesn’t matter the records, or who’s No. 1 or who’s No. 3. or No. 5.

“And we said it from the get-go, Goddard plays well and they’re tough to beat and they’re shooting well. I thought they shot the three-ball well tonight. I don’t think we shot it worth a darn, and a lot of that is just focus, the coaches have to get our girls more prepared. Hats off to them. They did a great job tonight.”

Neighbors acknowledged the obvious, his team had prepared to do all it could to shut down De La Cerda, who finished the grudge match with a game high 17 points, down from her season average of about 25.

“She’s their go-to and that was obviously a key for us,” Neighbors said.

De La Cerda got Roswell on top within the first 10 seconds of the game with a jumper from the top of the key. Both teams were cold from the floor for several minutes until Roswell’s Kaitlyn Holl junior sank a pair of free throws after being fouled on a fast break.

A running jumper from De La Cerda from the free-throw line made it 6-0 Lady Coyotes midway through the first quarter.

Goddard finally got on the board with a 3-pointer from senior Desi Flores to cut the lead in half.

De La Cerda then began picking up fouls from the aggressive Goddard defense, three in a 30-second period, and going to the free-throw line where she was 6-for-6 in the first half.

An inside bucket from Goddard junior Camaryn Villalpando cut Roswell’s lead to 8-5, followed by an offensive rebound and bucket from Villalpando that made it 8-7 Roswell at the end of the first quarter.

Goddard got its first lead of the game early in the second quarter when Flores hit a 3-pointer to make it 10-8 Goddard, the first of a series of lead changes in the ballgame.

With the score tied 12-12, Roswell regained the lead with a pair of free throws from De La Cerda.

Goddard reclaimed the lead until De La Cerda sank a 3-pointer to make it 17-16 Roswell with 3:02 left in the first half. Roswell got out to a five-point lead with a drive to the bucket by Holl that made it 21-16. A lane violation by Roswell wiped away a pair of free throw opportunities for De La Cerda with Roswell heading into the locker room up five.

Roswell got its biggest lead of the night, 24-16, midway through the third quarter with a fast break layup from junior Anica Dillard.

But Goddard battled back, knotting the score at 24-24 on a 3-pointer from Flores with 2:16 left in the third quarter, as the Goddard fans erupted.

An inside bucket from Beene in the final seconds of the third quarter made it 26-24 Goddard heading into the final frame.

There were several more lead changes in a back-and-forth fourth quarter.

Roswell went up 34-29 midway though the fourth quarter on another drive to the bucket by Holl.

Goddard kept cutting into the lead, coming within a point when Villalpando scored another bucket on an offensive rebound that made it 34-33 Roswell.

An assist from De La Cerda inside to senior Deavion Allen made it 36-33 Roswell with 1:39 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Beene knotted it at 36-36 with 1:24 left, leading up to Micaela Kolker’s game-breaking steal and a bucket, and a free throw from Beene to close out the scoring.

Beene finished with 10 points. Flores led the Lady Rockets in scoring with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Villalpando had nine points.

Holl finished with nine points for Roswell. Allen had six points.

Goddard improves to 16-8, (2-2) on the season, while Roswell drops to 19-5, (3-1).

“I thought all our girls did exactly what we asked them to do, I just don’t think we asked them to do the right things, to be honest,” Sanchez said. “We’ve got to do a better job of putting in some stuff to help our girls out. Surely, our girls knew coming into this game they were going to have to play well. I thought they did the things we asked. Obviously, we made some mistakes late.”

