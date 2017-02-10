Username: 1

ATLANTA — The Eastern New Mexico University baseball team moved to 5-0 on the young season with three-straight big innings in a 11-5 victory over Virginia State, Friday in . The ‘Hounds put up three in the fourth, two in the fifth and four in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

Outfielders Malcom Smith and Michael McNicholl went a combined 7-for-9 at the plate with five RBIs. Smith launched a home run while McNicholl added a double, one of four hits on the afternoon. Andrew Stubbs also had three RBIs in a 3-for-5 performance at the dish.

Reigning Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week Keenan Dodd picked up right [auth] where he left off in the Friday morning start. The right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two runs on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts to earn the win. Nick DeArmond followed with a perfect inning of relief while Michael Holliday scattered two walks and a hit in the seventh and eighth.

Eastern broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth on a pair of round-trippers from Stubbs and Smith to take the lead for good, up 5-2. In the fifth, Gabriel Vargas doubled home a pair to move the score to 7-2.

The Greyhounds were coming off a four-game sweep of Lane College in Jackson, Tennesee, scoring 65 runs in the opening series last weekend.

The Greyhounds return to the diamond today at 3 p.m. against Clark Atlanta and will play a doubleheader against Morehouse at 11 a.m. Sunday and take on Tuskegee in another double bill at 11 a.m. Monday.

Scouting Clark Atlanta

The Panthers are coming off a 12-31 season and have started this season at 1-1. Clark Atlanta brings back one of their top hitters, Jason Howell, with a batting average of .319, 19 RBIs and two home runs. They also return one of their top pitchers, Jordan Johnson, with an ERA of 3.69, a win-loss record of 4-3, and four saves.

Scouting Morehouse

The Tigers are coming off a 17-28 season. The tigers are returning one of their top hitters, Jared Maner, with a batting average of .353, 32 RBIs and three home runs. They are also returning one of their top pitchers, Daron Bowling, with a W-L record of 4-6 and an ERA of 6.42.

Scouting Tuskegee

The Tigers are coming off a 13-29 season and are currently 3-1. The Tigers are returning one of their top hitters, Jalen Luter, with a batting average of .286, six home runs and 25 RBIs. The Tigers also return one of their top pitchers, Trey Nelson, with an ERA of 5.00 and a W-L record of 4-4.

Doug Walp Sports Editor

