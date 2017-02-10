Username: 1

Jesus once told his disciples that he was going back to heaven to prepare a place for [auth] them. So let’s take a quick look at a few details concerning the heavenly hope.

First, we know from Jesus that no one before him had gone to heaven. Saying at John 3:13, “no man has ascended into heaven but the one who descended from heaven, the Son of man.” Scriptures confirm that neither John the Baptist nor King David went to heaven (Matthew 11:11, Acts 2:34).

Second, only God could choose those people. When asked by James and John for special positions in his government, Jesus answered at John 20:23, “but to sit down at my right hand and at my left is not mine to give, but it belongs to those for whom it has been prepared by my Father.” 1 Corinthians 1:21 confirms, “the one who guarantees that you and we belong to Christ and the one who anointed us is God.”

Third, the heavenly class is a relatively small group. Matthew 22:14 says, “For there are many invited, but few chosen,” and Luke 12:32 says, “Have no fear, little flock, for your Father has approved of giving you the Kingdom.”

Additionally, the heavenly class has three principle duties mentioned in the scriptures. The Old Testament pattern where Melchizadek was a Priest King appointed by God, pictured Jesus. The associate priests that helped the high priest pictured the anointed “little flock” of “holy ones” mentioned ruling with Christ in Daniel 7:27.

In ancient Israel, priests also served as Judges (Ezekiel 44:24). Likewise, we see Jesus telling his disciples that they would sit on thrones to judge (Matthew 22:30) Also, Paul said at 1 Corinthians 6:2,3 “Do you not know that the holy ones will judge the world? … Do you not know that we will judge angels?” And Revelation 20:4 says, “And I saw thrones, and there were those who sat down on them, and power of judging was given them.”

Another duty is that of priests. Revelation 1:6 and 5:10 says, “and he made us to be a kingdom, priests to his God and Father.” Revelation 20:5 says, “but they will be priests of God and of the Christ.”

Lastly, they will serve as kings. 2 Timothy 2:12 says, “If we go on enduring, we will also rule together as kings.” Revelation 5:10 says, “And they are to rule as kings over the earth.” Revelation 20:4,6 says, “And they will rule as kings with the Christ for the 1,000 years.”

At 2 Corinthians they’re called “A New Creation” and in Revelation as the “Bride of Christ.” They’re unique because they’re part of the “first resurrection” and they alone are given an immortal spirit body when resurrected (1 Corinthians 15:53,54). At one time, only Jesus had this when he alone had been resurrected to heaven (1 Timothy 6:16).

Even angels are not immortal. While on earth the anointed serve as “ambassadors substituting for Christ” and his government (2 Corinthians 5:20). As ambassadors, they remain neutral to the affairs of all worldly governments while promoting the interests of God’s heavenly Kingdom government.

This small group will be the ruling administration under the Kingship of Jesus Christ. They’re notified by God that they’ve been “adopted” as his “Sons” by an outpouring of the Holy Spirit. It’s like a title deed or “token” to a future possession. “God’s spirit bears witness with their spirit” that they’ve been adopted (Romans 8:14-17).

Also, Ephesians 1:18 says, “He has enlightened the eyes of your heart, so that you may know to what hope he called you, what glorious riches he holds as an inheritance for the holy ones.” So their entire outlook is no longer connected with earthly things. They’re now Christ’s “brothers.” If you notice at Matthew 25:31-46, the earthly class that’ll be ruled by this heavenly group are given everlasting life based, among other things, on how they treated Jesus’ “brothers” while they served on earth.

The main controversy on this issue is: How many will go to heaven? Based on Revelation 7:4 and 14:3 which mentions a “sealed” group of 144,000, many understand this to be a literal number. Why? Well, right after mentioning this sealed number, it goes on to mention another group in Revelation 7:9 saying that this was a “great crowd, which no man was able to number.” This group is also being blessed but it contrasts the sealed number with this vast group which could not be numbered.

They are said to be “before the throne” but the Greek word here translated “before” (e·no’pi·on) literally means “in [the] sight [of]” and is used several times of humans on earth who are “before” or “in the sight of” Jehovah and serve in the earthly courtyard of God’s spiritual temple. This group corresponds to the “other sheep” mentioned at John 10:16 which are not part of the heavenly “little flock” but work together with them unitedly.

How about you? Would you like to live in paradise in a beautiful home and be young forever and see your dead loved ones alive again, happy and healthy? Then maybe your hope is like mine, to be part of the earthly class mentioned at Proverbs 2:21,22 and Psalms 37:10,11,29 that are said to definitely “remain on the earth” when the wicked are “torn away from it” at armageddon and you too can have eternal life on a paradise earth.

Adam Urquides, is an associate minister with the Christian Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He may also be reached at adam_urquides@yahoo.com.

