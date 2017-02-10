Username: 1

Above: Roswell junior post Logan Eaker blocks a shot by Goddard senior center Dalin Stanford during the Coyotes’ 61-32 victory over the Rockets Friday night at Ground Zero Gym. Stanford finished with 17 points while Eaker had 10. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard’s Dalin Stanford, center, moves the ball up the floor while being pursued by Roswell’s Garret Smothermon, left, and Jasia Reese. (Steve Notz Photo)

Big shots and huge blocks was the story Friday night at Goddard High School’s Ground Zero Gym, where the visiting Roswell Coyotes built a big first quarter lead and coasted to a 61-32 win over the Rockets.

Sophomore guard Tarren Burrola opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers, but the tone was set between the long shots when Roswell’s Logan Eaker blocked Goddard’s Dalin Stanford under the basket.

The Coyotes scored 18 points, capped off by another pair of treys from Burolla, before Stanford could get the Rockets on the scoreboard with a tough putback and the and-1 bucket.

The Rockets scored the [auth] next four points before Coyote wing Chris Mesquita’s drive for two to end the first quarter at 20-7 in favor of Roswell.

The first quarter featured good play from both teams’ freshmen guards — Goddard’s Brandon Montanez and Roswell’s Jasia Reese. Reese started the game due to a couple of players being out with injuries. While neither player lit up the scoreboard, they each provided valuable minutes and plenty of hustle.

“(Montanez) played with a lot of energy,” said Goddard head coach Anthony Mestas. “He had some steals, passed the ball well, saw the court well. We’re counting on him for big things in the future.”

The 5-foot-6 Reese finished the game with five points, but also secured a handful of big rebounds against much taller players.

“We started him tonight and he stepped up and did a great job,” said Roswell head coach Britt Cooper. “He’s a good defender, he had some key steals and some layups. He looked like he belongs. He’s gonna be a good one.”

Xavier Garcia opened the second period with a 3-pointer to pull the Rockets within 10, but the Coyotes’ suffocating defense — sparked by a block from Mesquita — led to poor Goddard shots, turnovers and ultimately a big halftime lead for for Roswell, 35-14.

Burrola had four 3-pointers in the first half and Stanford scored nine of Goddard’s 14 first-half points.

The teams played a fairly even third quarter but the Coyotes pulled away in the fourth to wrap up the 19-point victory.

Burrola finished with a game-high 18 points, senior guard Garret Smothermon had 16 and Eaker rounded out the double-digit scorers for Roswell with 10.

Double-double machine Stanford led Goddard with 17 points and 13 rebounds, outscoring the rest of his team by a couple points.

Despite the lopsided final score, it was a far cry from the 87-46 beating Roswell handed to Goddard back on Jan. 27 in the Coyote Den.

“It’s tough to play anyone a second time around and Goddard was better prepared this time,” said Cooper. “Overall I thought we were solid. We got off to a good start, but had a lag. We need to be more consistent, but we did have a couple guys out tonight.”

Mestas said he was happy with his team’s effort, but knows effort alone won’t get the Rockets into the state playoffs.

“Right now, we’re ranked 17 and Gallup is ahead of us with a win over us,” he said. “If we can steal a game from Lovington, that would help, but if we can’t win there, we’re pretty much out.”

The Rockets take on the Wildcats in Lovington at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The Coyotes can wrap up the No. 1 seed in District 4-5A with a win over Artesia Tuesday night. The Coyotes trailed the Bulldogs for most of the game in Artesia a week ago before coming back to win by five. That contest tips off at 7 p.m. Tuesday from the Coyote Den.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« Greyhounds start strong in Atlanta beat Virginia St. Lady Rockets upset Roswell 39-36; Last-minute steal and basket from M. Kolker gives Goddard first win over Lady Coyotes since 2008 »